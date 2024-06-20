Aviation Safety Specialist - part time
2024-06-20
Do you want to contribute to saving human lives and improving aviation safety? Our newly started advisory team are now looking for a safety specialist, who is passionate about analyzing data, advising, and educating the industry in different flight safety related topics.
Role
As an Aviation Safety Specialist, you will work within our newly established advisory business. You will work alongside colleagues analyzing safety data, making conclusions and packaging knowledge on how to best advise our clients on how to improve aviation safety.
You will be part of setting the strategy for a new business unit, analyzing educational gaps in the market to tailor our offering how to best advice and train our clients.
You will participate in client meetings, conferences, moderate workshops and carry our trainings on site and over the internet.
Our success will be based on our open-minded and communicative way of working together, by sharing knowledge and supporting each other for our common goals. You will work together with the rest of our global organization to share knowledge and experiences both to expand the advisory offering but also to inject new ideas into other business areas.
Your home base will be our office in Gothenburg and from home. You will spend time travelling to clients and conferences.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have:
• Airline Pilot Transport License
• Experience as a Pilot and Training Pilot for a commercial airline
• Experience and understanding of flight safety, human factors and regulations
• Experience from working with or for national aviation authorities on flight safety topics is a plus
This role requires that you have good analytical skills with technical data and good problem-solving skills with technical tools. You are a team player who is driven by achieving results through an inclusive and goal-oriented approach, always with a customer-oriented mindset. You have high ambitions of growth by developing our service offering to increase the safety of our clients' operations.
This work requires fluent English both orally and in writing. Other language skills are a plus.
We offer
A part-time position with great personal responsibility and the opportunity to influence your work and our future growth.
Competitive compensation and benefits, and the tools you need to operate successfully.
An international environment with offices in central Gothenburg and Linköping in Sweden, and an office in Logan Township NJ in US.
At Clearpath we welcome you to our global team where collaboration, transparency and trust are a prerequisite for us to succeed in our mission. We are an equal-opportunity employer committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with high commitment to bring safe airfields to everyone. We value personal responsibility and the will to collaborate to influence people's engagement and company growth.
We work to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all applicants throughout the interview process. If you are someone passionate about working on real world aviation safety, we'd love to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559472-2893)
400 16 GÖTEBORG
8762734