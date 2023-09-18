Aveva Pl Technical Consultant
2023-09-18
Is your next step joining us? At Roima, everyone works together, both with each other and with our customers, to drive successful results. We are eager to learn from each other and to share our knowledge, and we know that a team can only win together. We are an entrepreneurial company at heart and passionate about our customers' success, high performance, winning collaboration, and our products. We are growing fast and currently have almost 300 experts across eight locations in the Nordics.
Did we get your attention? Keep on reading!
Our Swedish operations is looking for AVEVA PI techical consultant with a heavy customer focus. In this role you will work as a consultant in different customer projects, that are top-tier in the Nordic and European manufacturing scene. We hope that you are especially interested in using your technological talent to translate client requests into applicable solutions.
You will join a committed and passionate team of more than 30 people currently. The Swedish team is located in Västerås and Linköping, but for this position you may operate remotely from within Sweden.
In order to be really successful you should meet these criteria:
Hands-on experience and 10+ years of experience with AVEVA PI System (formerly known as OSISoft PI) and with working knowledge of most of the PI System standard modules.
Ability to run and orchestrate customer (Design) workshops and active consulting for customers roadmap.
Experience with at least two full life cycle implementations of AVEAV PI System modules and experience in dynamic support environment
Basic knowhow of software development using .NET C# and PI AF SDK
Basic knowhow of relational database concepts
Basic knowhow of reporting implementation based on PI System data
Knowledge of .NET C# and PI AF SDK and in general Programming (C#, Java, Python etc.) would be an added advantage
Job Responsibility
Ability to work as an AVEVA PI expert on PI products including but not limited to PI DA (HA), PI AF, PI Vision, PI Analytics, PI Notifications, RtReports, PI Business Integrator
Implementation and upgradation and migration of PI System
Work on Interfaces (OPCDA, OPCHDA, PI UFL, PI RDBMS) and Connectors (OPCUA, PI UFL)
Can perform task on PI SDK, PI AF SDK, PI Web AMP, Visual Studio, .Net and SQL
Knowledge on ISA-95 and ISA-88 standards
Knowledge on TCP/IP protocol
Please tell us, how our criteria fit you and what you would bring to our community as a colleague.
A high level of ambition, professionality and a serious dedication to our clients are the core of our company. You'll feel right at home with us if you are a self-starter with a strong work ethic. We value a development-oriented mindset, and it will be a serious plus, if you are fun to work with. We have a straightforward and encouraging work climate that reflects our values. If Customer Success - Accountability - Winning Collaboration - Passion for Products resonate you, you will get it right with us.
