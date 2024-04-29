Autosar Software Engineer
Join us at ALTEN and become an integral part of shaping the future of autonomous, connected, and electrified vehicles! We're seeking a motivated and enthusiastic developer with expertise in AUTOSAR to join our team. As a key contributor, you'll play a vital role in developing the next generation of automotive technology.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
We believe you possess the following qualifications:
Relevant University education
Strong proficiency in C programming
Experience in Embedded systems development (BSW)
Knowledge of AUTOSAR architecture and development
Familiarity with CI/CD, Jenkins or Zuul, and Git/Gerrit
Experience with Vector tools, eg. CANoe, CANalyzer or CANape
Familiarity eith DaVinci configurator or EB tresos
Meritorious:
Adaptive AUTOSAR
Proficiency in C++
Microcontrollers, Tricore, Infinion.
If you're passionate about AUTOSAR and eager to work on cutting-edge technology in a collaborative team environment, we encourage you to apply now! Your unique skills and perspective will help drive our success as we revolutionize the automotive industry together!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
