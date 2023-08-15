Autosar Senior SW Engineer
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Description
GlobalLogic is a full-lifecycle product development services leader that combines chip-to-cloud software engineering expertise and vertical industry experience to help our customers design, build and deliver their next-generation products and digital experiences. We expertly integrate design, complex engineering, and agile delivery capabilities to deliver superior business outcomes for global brands in telecom, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries
Requirements
Successfully completed a degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Telecommunications or comparable program
Excellent programming knowledge in C Embedded
At least 5 years of industry experience in C Embedded
Good knowledge of Automotive Diagnostics stack
Experience in Autosar BSW, application and low- level software configuration.
Knowledge of Aurix Tricore
Understanding of Ethernet stack
Understanding of the automotive industry
Experience with Autosar Classic (Vector)
Knowledge of requirements engineering
Practical knowledge of version control tools e.g.: GIT/ Gerrit
An autonomous, proactive, team-oriented and self-reliant way of working combined with a structured and precise working style.
High level of communication skills, creativeness, and open-mindedness
Sense of leadership and responsibility
Very good knowledge of English both spoken and written
Job Responsibilities
Development and implementation of hardware-related software in the Automotive domain in C and Autosar Classic
Design and development of functions
Cooperation with distributed teams and stakeholders involved in the software development life cycle
Technical point of contact for customer
Testing SW components
#LI-OE1
#LI-Onsite
We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-26
E-post: tetiana.chekanovska@globallogic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8030370