Automotive Test Engineer with T2 license
2026-01-14
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Test Engineer to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Your responsibilities:
Analysis and review of stake holder and system requirements
Testing the system concept and solutions based on input requirements
HIL testing for traction inverters and Conversion systems according to ISO26262/ ASPICE standards.
Testing of solutions from unit level to system integration
Responsible for compiling formal reports from testing.
Support the continuous improvements of testing processes and tools
Knowledge/ experience:
Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics, Control Engineering or similar
Substantial experience in HIL Testing with Control Desk /Automation desk, Vector tools : Canalyzer, INCA
Experience in testing Conversion systems (ACDC+DCDC)
Knowledge in testing of Inverter systems(inverter + e-machine)
Experience in testing Power up sequences, HV bank balancing, Mode management, load testing.
Knowledge on torque estimation, torque arbitration and monitoring, safe states (FW/ASC) is a plus.
Knowledge and experience of scripting languages.
Experience in analysis and testing tools such as Simulink test, Silver or similar.
Experience of testing at Vehicle level.
Plus if T1/T2 are available.
Independent working style with a willingness to take on responsibilities
Good communication and team-working skills
Fluent in English and excellent spoken and written communication skills.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects, you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13
E-post: Adina.florea@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
