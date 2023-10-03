Automotive Test Engineer - 3677 - Gothenburg
Veritaz AB / Datajobb / Värnamo Visa alla datajobb i Värnamo
2023-10-03
, Hylte
, Gnosjö
, Gislaved
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Veritaz AB i Värnamo
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Veritaz is a leading IT staffing solutions provider in Sweden, committed to advancing individual careers and aiding employers in securing the perfect talent fit. With a proven track record of successful partnerships with top companies, we have rapidly grown our presence in the USA, Europe, and Sweden as a dependable and trusted resource within the IT industry.
Assignment Description:
We are looking for a Senior Automotive Test Engineer to join our dynamic team.
What you will work on:
Spearhead the development and execution of comprehensive test methodologies, including System, Integration, and Component testing.
Drive the creation and enhancement of Test Automation frameworks, catering to both Windows and Linux environments.
Play a pivotal role in Embedded Linux projects, ensuring robust testing practices and collaborating with cross-functional teams.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of CI/CD processes, utilizing tools such as bash, Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins.
What you bring:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or related field.
Proficient in test methodologies, including System, Integration, and Component testing.
Experience in developing Test Automation frameworks for both Windows and Linux environments.
Familiarity with Embedded Linux.
Proficiency in CI/CD tools such as bash, Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins.
Strong communication skills in both speech and writing.
Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
Possession of a valid EU or Swedish driving license.
Meritorious:
Proficiency in Python.
Knowledge of Embedded C/C++.
Application development skills in C++.
Hands-on experience with Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing.
Familiarity with Agile software development.
Fluent in Swedish (both written and spoken).
Previous experience working in a cross-functional team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veritaz AB
(org.nr 559250-0705), http://www.veritaz.se
Gränsgatan 35 (visa karta
)
331 56 VÄRNAMO Arbetsplats
Ecommatrix AB Jobbnummer
8161202