Automotive system test engineer
Company Description
At AFRY, we believe in the power of diversity and value your unique perspective and contributions as a individual in the field. With flexible schedules, a supportive work environment, and ample growth opportunities, we prioritize your personal and professional development.
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We are 19,000 devoted experts creating sustainable solutions for generations to come. We share ideas and collaborate across borders to seize new opportunities. Challenging, supporting, and bringing out the best in each other, we believe in the power of differences. In AFRY we speak over 50 Languages and have projects in more than 100 countries. Net sales of SEK 22 billion.
Job Description
Are you a talented system test engineer with automotive exprience seeking new opportunities? Being part of our international environment, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with clients from several countries. Strong English communication skills are essential to ensure effective collaboration. At our company, we value personal commitment, proactive development, and cooperative teamwork. You thrive in overcoming challenges and possess a keen eye for details, constantly seeking innovative solutions. Join us and be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology across various fields. As a testament to our commitment, we offer full support for VISA and work permits for you and your family.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with strong knowledge within CI/CD automation development for embedded systems. We're seeking talented individuals to take charge of automated test-case creation, test planning, analysis, and documentation using frameworks like Pytest/Robot.
Key Qualifications:
The needs we have is someone with strong knowledge within CI/CD automation development for embedded systems using frameworks such Pytest/Robot
To build automated test-cases
To perform test planning
To perform test analysis
To perform test documentation
CI/CD developer, Ethernet switches
Strong knowledge of developing automatic tests
Strong knowledge in CI-development. PyTest is meritorious
Strong knowledge in programming languages Python/C/C++
Strong Knowledge of software build chain using GitLab/Git/Jenkins/Robot framework
Experience in test planning, test execution, test analysis
knowledge on TCP/IP protocol
Knowledge of tools such Wireshark
Since you will be working in an international environment with clients from many countries, we expect you to be able to communicate in English at a high level. You always show personal commitment and enjoy proactively developing your skills. We will provide you with the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in various areas alongside a diverse team that encompasses all societal areas. It is a fantastic opportunity for an engineer to continue building their future.
Additional Information
The job is not hybrid and requires the applicant to be located in Sweden, Malmö/Lund.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We do not accept applications via email.
Start date: According to agreement
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
