Automotive SW developers & SW test engineers Autosar
2023-11-09
Company Description
AFRY is European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in Infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
As SW developer at AFRY you will be part of developing SW to systems in close cooperation with the client as part of our inhouse operations at Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
Qualifications
We are looking for you with technical background, Bsc /Msc in electrical engineering, data engineering or similar. For this role we believe that you have some years experience of SW development in automotive and good knowledge in Adaptive and classic autosar.
SW developer:
Competencies required
Strong programming skills in languages such as C, C++, or Java
Understanding of software development principles and practices
Knowledge of automotive systems and industry standards
Problem-solving and analytical thinking abilities
Familiarity with embedded systems development
Excellent communication skills to interact with stakeholders and team members
Attention to detail and quality-oriented mindset
Adaptability and willingness to embrace new technologies and concepts
Specific software knowledge
AUTOSAR (Classic and Adaptive) architecture and concepts
Understanding of AUTOSAR development methodology and workflow
Knowledge of AUTOSAR configuration tools, such as DaVinci
Experience with AUTOSAR communication stacks (e.g., Ethernet, CAN, FlexRay)
Proficiency in software development tools (e.g., Eclipse, Git, JIRA)
Understanding of AUTOSAR software components, including Basic Software (BSW) modules and Application Software (ASW)
Familiarity with AUTOSAR development standards and guidelines
Knowledge of software testing and validation techniques for AUTOSAR systems
Understanding of relevant automotive protocols and interfaces (e.g., CAN, LIN, Ethernet)
Experience with real-time operating systems (RTOS) commonly used in automotive environments
Understanding of automotive safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262)
Knowledge of relevant programming frameworks and libraries used in Adaptive AUTOSAR development
Knowledge of POSIX
SW test engineers:
Competencies required
Similar as C++ Developer
Strong understanding of software testing principles and methodologies
Knowledge of automotive systems and industry standards
Experience in classic AUTOSAR, preferably the Vector stack.
Experience in integration of applications and databases.
Development of testcases using CANoe and C#.
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Note that we are entering vacation times so response time may be a bit longer.
Contact us for questions:
Ellinor Dahlqvist, recruiting partner, ellinor.dahlqvist@afry.com
Torgrim Brochmann, section manager, torgrim.brochmann@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
8250523