Automotive Software Test Engineer
2024-04-29
Join our dynamic team at ALTEN Gothenburg, Sweden, where we collaborate with leading automotive manufacturers on cutting-edge research and development projects. We're excited to expand our team of automotive software test engineers and invite passionate individuals like you to join us!
In the rapidly evolving field of testing, automation is the future, and we're seeking talented individuals with expertise in automotive software testing or development. If you have experience in Python, Continuous Integration (CI/CD), and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing, we'd love to hear from you.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
To excel in this role, we're looking for candidates who possess:
At least 3 years of experience in automotive software testing or test development.
Proficiency in Python and familiarity with Agile methodologies.
A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electronics, Data Science, Mathematics, Physics, or a related field.
Technologies you will be working with:
PyTest or Robot Framework.
CI/CD tools e.g. Jenkins, Zuul.
Vector tools e.g. CANoe, CANalyzer.
CAN, LIN, Ethernet.
dSpace tools, e.g. ControlDesk, ConfigurationDesk.
As a consultant at ALTEN, you'll thrive by being analytical, quality-focused, and collaborative. If you're ready for an exciting opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking automotive projects and be part of a supportive team environment, we encourage you to apply today. Your unique skills and perspective are essential to our success!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
