Automotive Software Developers

2023-07-22
We are a software firm that offers niche careers as a programmer in IT. We provide you the opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies and develop your competencies through various assignments for our clients.
• You are a quick learner who is comfortable to work both on individual tasks as well as collaborating in a small team.
• You have good experience in Embedded real-time programming using C/C++ and Python
• You have good experience in Linux development environment.
• You have good experience in Software Configuration Management using GIT, Gerrit and Jenkins
• You have experience in AUTOSAR standards and knowledge of cars in general
• You are very fluent in English, Swedish is a merit
• You are experienced in at least one Agile methodology, preferably Scrum and/or Kanban
• You have the ability to work with other developers to ensure that systems are designed for reliability, performance and testability
• You possess an agile mindset, fast to adapt to constant changes and is comfortable with it
• You will work in a small software development team which puts a lot of focus to work as a team and across globally positioned sites.
• There is a high focus on Automotive software development and it is expected that you have excellent knowledge, understanding and experience of CAN, LIN and Ethernet communication.
• Good understanding of automotive safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262)
• You will contribute to the team's effectiveness and efficiency through setting an example of best software development practices
