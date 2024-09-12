Automotive Sales Account Manager
2024-09-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Automotive Sales Account ManagerAs we continue to grow, we are strengthening our sales team with an Automotive Account Manager focusing on further connecting with our customers in Europe.
Together with our customers we are leading the green transition. We enter with new green products into a typically commodity market that has largely been looking the same for decades. We are already influencing customer behavior and strategy through creating close partnerships with our customers. The Automotive Account Manager is part of the Commercial Team.
Responsibilities:
Relationship management of existing customers and leading the onboarding and ramp-up process for a group of customers
Work together with some of the key automotive companies (see our press releases for a listing)
Further develop and implement our automotive sales strategy
Expand our sales funnel of prospective customers who value CO2-free steel and are leaders of sustainability in their markets
Manage pre-sale negotiations and expectations both internally and externally
Lead the drafting of contracts with the support of the legal team
Assist the qualification processes, together with operations and technical service
Actively engage in market intelligence regarding supply, demand, and pricing trends
Provide monthly, quarterly, and annual forecasts of sales plans for the assigned territory as required
This position will require extensive travel and, depending on location, enables working from home.
Multi-task in a fast-paced environment with keen problem solving and creative thinking.
Qualifications:
Enthousiastic drive to transform the steel industry into a more sustainable business
At least a Bachelor's degree in business or engineering related field
Previous experience working in sales, participating in contract negotiations. Automotive experience is preferred.
Fluency in English is required, ideally proficient in additional languages as well
High degree of professional ethics and integrity, with sound judgement and ability to analyze situations and information
Self-driven with proven results
Location: Remote
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
