Automotive Network Communication Specialist
2023-10-02
A leading Automotive Company is seeking a highly skilled Network Communication Specialist to join their team. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of creating the next-generation software and electronics platform that will be the foundation for the next generation of vehicles.
Key Responsibilities:
SW implementation, configuration, integration, verification.
Run troubleshooting of the network communication system
Develop test environments and test cases
Continuously visualize technical KPIs, strategies, and priorities
Ensure the performance of the network communication across the Core System
Requirements:
Strong experience in networking and network troubleshooting
Knowledge in Cisco network equipment and CCNA/CCNP
Experience in Switches, Routers, Hubs, or Routing (L2/L3).
Familiar with Ethernet, TCP/IP, LAN, WAN.
You will be part of an Agile Release Train (ART) and a scrum team using an agile way of working and SAFe methodology. This is a chance to be at the forefront of innovation and make a real impact on the future of the automotive industry. If you are a highly motivated Network Specialist with a passion for innovation, we encourage you to apply. Så ansöker du
