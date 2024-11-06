Automotive Mechanical Design Engineer - Stockholm
2024-11-06
Join ALTEN as a Mechanical Design Engineer!
Are you passionate about driving the future of sustainable energy? ALTEN is looking for talented
MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS TO JOIN OUR TEAM IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY! At our Stockholm office, you'll discover a wide range of exciting opportunities where your skills can make an impact.
As one of our consultants, you'll have the opportunity to work with various components and systems, depending on your expertise and aspirations:
Powertrain
Chassis
Engines
Brakes
Fuel systems
Cooling systems
Transmission
Axles
Suspension
Batteries
Electrification & Wiring Harness
AC/air intake systems
Exhaust systems
Be part of our commitment to innovation and sustainability-apply now and help shape the next generation of automotive solutions!
WHAT WE OFFER
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
We value personal qualities such as problem-solving with a positive approach, genuine curiosity in technology, and the ability to foster enduring relationships with our esteemed automotive partners. Ideal candidates should possess experience in the following areas:
Independent work and project management alongside suppliers and affiliated groups.
Effective representation and engagement with diverse stakeholders to address issues and propose solutions.
Product design and development from concept to production
Project planning and timely delivery within agreed schedules
Thriving in a high-volume manufacturing environment
Requirements:
Proficiency in Catia V5/V6.
Experience with Enovia.
Experience with sheet-metal and/or casted parts and/or piping and tubing.
Meritorious
Work experience within Europe.
Familiarity with GT-Power.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN stands as one of Europe's foremost technology and IT consulting firms, boasting over 57,000 employees across 30 countries. Our engineers spearhead complex projects across the value chain for esteemed companies in Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, and Life Science sectors. In Sweden, our dedicated team comprises over 1400 employees spread across 10 cities, from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fourth consecutive year, ALTEN has been recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2023, underscoring our commitment to providing unparalleled career and development prospects.
