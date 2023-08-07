Automotive interior designer
2023-08-07
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description & Tasks
This is an external consultant position full time onsite in Göteborg with our direct client that is a leading Automotive electric mobility technology and solutions company & is member of renowned car brands in Sweden and worldwide.
Consultants will be given responsibilities as Junior - Senior level according to competence:
In daily work, role reports to Chief Designer and/or Director of Department.
For time reporting and other team functions, role reports to team of Design Contractors.
Work with color and trim design team to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the color and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and
engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary.
Qualifications
Design Portfolio (PDF format, 10MB maximum file size, please)
University degree in Transportation design or Industrial/Product Design.
Junior - or up to 3-5 years' experience in automobile interior design (OEM preferred).
English, spoken and written.
Strong sketch ability.
Excellent in visualizing concepts.
Skills using industry-leading 3D tools such as: Blender, Maya, Houdini, Alias, Gravity sketch, Grasshopper and Keyshot
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
