Automotive Embedded Software Engineer
2024-02-06
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are now looking for several Embedded Software Engineers for our clients developing Body Electronics for example Exterior and Interior functions and Climate Control.
As an Embedded Software Engineer you will work closely together with function owners and interfacing system engineers to ensure the design and implementation of one or several sub systems. You will secure and follow up the realization of the functions, the integration in architecture, the system design and the implementation and verification.
Qualifications
Qualifications:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in relevant area (SW Development Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronic)
3 years of experience in Embedded Systems
2 years of experience in Automotive Domain
Documented experience in design, implementation, and testing
Understands the importance of documentation and quality
C/C++, MATLAB/Simulink
JIRA, Confluence
Systemviewer, SE-tool, Carviewer or similar
Experience from Control units software development
Have used Autosar coding standards
Good knowledge in functional safety standards (ISO26262) and implementations
Knowledge of ASIL standards
Knowledge of CAN, CANoe and CANalyzer
Verification at different levels (unit tests, integration tests)
Fluent in English
Merited:
Experience of Agile way of working (Scrum and SAFe methods)
Experienced with test driven development and test automation Integration technologies (CI/CD)
Embedded C
Experience from HIL & SIL testing
Experience from project phases requirement management, architecture, system & software design, implementation, integration, test, and deployment
Previous experience from vehicle Body Electronic functions
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email. Application deadline is 5/3 2024. For more information regarding this role please contact;
Per Kristedal- Section Managerper.p.kristedal@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Welcome with your application!
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
