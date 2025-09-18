Automotive Embedded Engineer

Rasulson Consulting AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg
2025-09-18


Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Borås, Ulricehamn, Halmstad eller i hela Sverige

Assignment Description
We are seeking an Embedded Software Integration and Verification Engineer with solid experience in automotive embedded systems. The role involves software integration, testing, and release, including automation of test environments and thorough analysis of engineering specifications. The position requires on-site presence five days per week.

Key Responsibilities
Perform software integration, verification, and release activities
Automate test environments and ensure efficient testing workflows
Analyze and interpret engineering specifications for implementation
Collaborate within Agile development teams to drive continuous improvement

Required Qualifications
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Proven background in Agile development practices
Strong skills in GIT and Grade-X
Demonstrated experience in vehicle testing and software release processes
4-5 years of experience in embedded software verification, preferably in the automotive industry
Ability to interpret and apply engineering specifications effectively
Solid understanding of vehicle technology, with focus on electrical architecture

About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Rasulson Consulting AB (org.nr 559322-0733)
411 08  GÖTEBORG

Kontakt
Yahyo Said
yahyo.said@rasulson.com
0142-150 00

Jobbnummer
9516237

Prenumerera på jobb från Rasulson Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB: