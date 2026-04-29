Automotive DevOps and Cloud Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-29
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Join our dynamic team at ALTEN Gothenburg, Sweden, where we collaborate with leading automotive OEMs on cutting-edge research and development projects. We're expanding our team and are looking for DevOps Engineers, Cloud Engineers, and CI/CD specialists.
You will play a key role in developing and maintaining Continuous Integration (CI) infrastructure, supporting the rapid development of high-quality automotive software. If you are passionate about DevOps, cloud technologies, and automation, we would love to hear from you!
What we offer you
ALTEN's automotive division works with several automotive OEMs and suppliers. In Gothenburg, Sweden, we have an automotive hub where we provide our partner OEMs inhouse outsourcing services as well as onsite individual consulting. We have solid technical expertise in the automotive domain and cover the V-cycle from conceptualization to implementation, to test and verification.
What you will do
Develop and maintain scalable CI systems to support thousands of developers.
Configure, implement, and automate CI/CD pipelines for efficient software delivery.
Monitor and analyze system performance metrics to ensure stability and scalability.
Collaborate with development teams to integrate new platforms and tools into the CI chain.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues across various levels, from cloud infrastructure to compilation errors.
Your profile
To excel in this role, we see that you have a relevant technical education e.g. a M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
Moreover, we see that you have:
Strong experience in Python or C/C++ programming.
Strong understanding of CI/CD concepts and experience with tools like Jenkins or Zuul.
Familiarity with infrastructure-as-code tools such as Ansible.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure) and containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
Proficiency in Linux environments and scripting languages like Bash or Groovy.
Strong problem-solving skills and a collaborative mindset.
Meritorious:
Experience with embedded systems development.
Knowledge of Git/Gerrit for version control.
Understanding of model-based systems like Simulink/TargetLink.
Experience with monitoring tools such as DataDog or the ELK Stack (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana).
Familiarity with Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe).
As an engineer at ALTEN, you'll thrive by being analytical, quality-focused, and collaborative. If you're ready for an exciting opportunity to contribute to ground-breaking automotive projects and be part of a supportive team environment, we encourage you to apply today. Your unique skills and perspective are essential to our success!
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology companies with over 57,000 employees in 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1 300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9883271