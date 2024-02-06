Automotive CI/DevOps Engineer
2024-02-06
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1). We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.
We are now looking for experienced CI/DevOps Engineer who will join the team that develop and maintain the CI infrastructure (as code) which serving the development of the Infotainment Head Unit.
As an Automotive CI/DevOps Engineer, you will be focus on automating and managing the deployment and configuration of infrastructure resources using IaC tools and practices. You will be also working with IaC code development, version control, CI/CD pipeline integration, automated testing, ensure the CI environment are consistent and can be easily reproduced. Be part of monitoring and logging process is also your responsibility.
Qualifications
M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice
Strong skills with CI/CD tools: Jenkins, Gerrit/GIT, Artifactory, Terraform
Strong skill in Python, Bash, Linux
Strong skills with Robot Framework, Ansible
Good knowledge with CI/CD environment: Cloud/Azure, onprem CI lab with HW, Docker
Good knowledge with date management tools, like MongoDB
Very good knowledge of English (written and spoken) is essential
Excellent communication skills
Meritorious if you have:
Experience of Automotive software development
Good knowledge of Automotive Android Operation System
Experience of Agile methodologies
Swedish driving license (B-level)
We are looking for a team player who like to share your knowledge with your colleagues. You have a good ability to work together with others, and you enjoy having a lot of responsibility and the opportunity to influence. In addition to this, you like to bring new suggestions and ideas to the table for the group's future development.
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email. Application deadline is 5/3 2024. For more information regarding this role please contact;
Daniel Sletteberg Loveryd- Section Managerdaniel.slettebergloveryd@afry.com
Jie Qiao- Teamleader jie.qiao@afry.com
Welcome with your application!
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
