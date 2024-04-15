Automotive CAE Engineer in NVH/Durability
2024-04-15
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy, and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Now we want to grow the excellent CAE team at our Automotive Project Center in Trollhättan. We are looking for a CAE engineer with some years of experience from automotive development. Simulation disciplines of interest are durability and NVH.
Our CAE section is involved in development projects together with design engineers in Trollhättan, and in CAE teams together with colleagues from other AFRY locations. For some startup OEMs we constitute the major part of their CAE organization and drive the development from here. This gives opportunities for travelling and to work abroad for shorter or longer periods if of interest.
As a CAE engineer at AFRY you will get both freedom and responsibility for your own work. We continuously develop methods and way of working together with our different clients. You will play a very important role to fulfil the vehicle requirements, together with a range of automotive and project experts.
AFRY has in total more than 1500 engineers working in the international automotive industry. Around 140 of them are located at our Automotive Project Center in Trollhättan. Here we mainly run projects on distance to both Swedish and global clients.
Qualifications
Competence:
Some years of work experience within CAE for Automotive OEMs
M.Sc. degree within applied mechanics, structural engineering or similar
Experience in at least one discipline; Durability for body, closures, or chassis, or NVH
Experience in some of our CAE-tools; ANSA, MetaPost, OptiStruct, Nastran, Abaqus
English, both written and spoken
Strong analytical capability
Personal skills:
Self-going, taking own initiatives
Very good communication skills
A good team player
Have good ability to plan and prioritize
Take responsibility for decisions and deliveries
Be a humble and results-oriented winner
Have passion for driving/participating in project work
Candidates located in Sweden with interest to work in Trollhättan will be prioritized.
Additional Information
We are looking for you that want to be part of AFRY's success story. We work together in teams and are passionate about technology development. We offer an innovative, dynamic, experienced multi-project environment. We see exciting opportunities in interesting projects as the trend from OEM 's in general is to outsource more and more large projects.
You are welcome to submit your application already today, with a personal letter and CV. We will handle the applications continuously.
Contact information:
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact the responsible section manager Annika Aleryd, annika.aleryd@afry.com
If you have questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruitment partner Anders Kristiansen, anders.a.kristiansen@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
461 30 TROLLHÄTTAN Jobbnummer
8611767