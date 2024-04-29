Automotive C++ Developer
2024-04-29
Are you a talented C++ developer seeking your next opportunity? Join the Embedded Systems department in Gothenburg, where exciting challenges await! We're in a phase of expansion and have a pressing need for skilled C++ developers to contribute to our research and development projects in the automotive sector. You'll have the chance to work on cutting-edge projects involving:
Autonomous driving
Connectivity
Electromobility
Infotainment
At ALTEN, we prioritize personality and value individuals who can act as ambassadors for our clients. We're seeking positive, outgoing individuals who are eager to learn, deliver results, and leave a positive impact wherever they go. If you're passionate about technology and want to be part of ALTEN's success story, we want to hear from you!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
Apart from personality and an eagerness to learn and develop we do believe you have the following skills:
Strong proficiency in C++ development.
Experience in a modern software environment with embedded Linux and tools like GIT, Gerrit, Jenkins, and Yocto.
An agile mindset and familiarity with agile methodologies.
If you're ready to take on an exciting challenge and contribute to groundbreaking projects in the automotive sector, apply now! Your unique skills and perspective are essential to our team's success as we drive innovation forward together!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
