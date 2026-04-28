Automotive Android SW engineer IRC288945
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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Description
You will be part of a team in the infotainment department of a worldwide automotive manufacturer.
Requirements
We know that you are a curious, problem-solving person with a true Team player mindset who works effectively together with others to achieve results. You are flexible and can handle multiple parallel tasks at the same time. You are driven, quality conscious and you are inspired by technical challenges
You have a M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Electronics, Software Engineering or similar and you have several years' of deep experience in Android app- and Android System development. You have good knowledge in Android Java, Kotlin and Android Studio.
You will bring deep experience in AOSP and the AOSP build system, and you are familiar with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, layered architecture, refactoring) preferably from the automotive industry.
You have a good knowledge of Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito) and you have experience in Continuous Integration.
You have good English skills, both written and spoken.
Preferably, you have a valid driver's license, B-level
Meritorious
Apart from the above it's meritorious to have
• Experience in development in Android automotive
• Experience from Automotive Infotainment e.g settings applications or similar
Job responsibilities
You will be working with the Android related functionalities of a modern infotainment platform.
What we offer
Culture of caring. At GlobalLogic, we prioritize a culture of caring. Across every region and department, at every level, we consistently put people first. From day one, you'll experience an inclusive culture of acceptance and belonging, where you'll have the chance to build meaningful connections with collaborative teammates, supportive managers, and compassionate leaders.
Learning and development. We are committed to your continuous learning and development. You'll learn and grow daily in an environment with many opportunities to try new things, sharpen your skills, and advance your career at GlobalLogic. With our Career Navigator tool as just one example, GlobalLogic offers a rich array of programs, training curricula, and hands-on opportunities to grow personally and professionally.
Interesting & meaningful work. GlobalLogic is known for engineering impact for and with clients around the world. As part of our team, you'll have the chance to work on projects that matter. Each is a unique opportunity to engage your curiosity and creative problem-solving skills as you help clients reimagine what's possible and bring new solutions to market. In the process, you'll have the privilege of working on some of the most cutting-edge and impactful solutions shaping the world today.
Balance and flexibility. We believe in the importance of balance and flexibility. With many functional career areas, roles, and work arrangements, you can explore ways of achieving the perfect balance between your work and life. Your life extends beyond the office, and we always do our best to help you integrate and balance the best of work and life, having fun along the way!
High-trust organization. We are a high-trust organization where integrity is key. By joining GlobalLogic, you're placing your trust in a safe, reliable, and ethical global company. Integrity and trust are a cornerstone of our value proposition to our employees and clients. You will find truthfulness, candor, and integrity in everything we do. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9880275