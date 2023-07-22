Automationsingenjör, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
About Johnson & Johnson Vision Care-Uppsala
Johnson & Johnson is a company committed to doing good for the world. We blend Heart, Science and Ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies' purpose is to reach more patients and restore more lives. Having advanced patient care for more than a century, these companies represent an unparalleled breadth of products, services, programs and research and development capabilities in surgical technology, orthopedics, cardiovascular and specialty solutions with an offering directed at delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide.
Automation Engineer Surgical vision Uppsala
We are looking for a new Automation Engineer at Surgical Vision for our OVD Medical Device Portfolio. You will belong to a positive, newly formed team: Manufacturing Engineering, which consists of 9 engineers from different backgrounds. The team supports the site and production with short term and long term technical solutions for components, products and processes. During the coming years, the site in Uppsala is in a technical transformation, replacing existing technology and machinery with new and for the right person there is now an opportunity to join this exciting journey!
We believe that you:
Have experience and interest of working with management and maintenance of existing systems, implementation of new automation systems and complex problem solving. You will also be involved in projects regarding new equipment and systems.
Objectives of the Position
• Define automation requirements and review automation design specifications
• Be a part of validation and qualification of automation systems.
• Initiate and lead change control activities.
• Participate in defining the automation strategy.
• Management and maintenance of existing automation systems
• Act as the SME for automation systems within the manufacturing site.
• Interacts with MLL (Manufacture Lab Logistics) system owners to problem-solve future-state requirements and strategy.
Act as the OT Cyber Security Lead for the site ensuring that global J&J requirements are met in the site.
• Serves as source of functional understanding of processes, tools, and integration of plant equipment with application platforms (e.g., Wonderware, WinCC Siemens, CodeSys, Rockwell, Cognex, Seidernader, SCADA), as well as MLL
Qualifications
• Master of Science degree or Bachelor 's degree in an Automation Engineering related field (required).
• Minimum of 3 years' experience within life science industry (preferred).
• Experience from working with automated equipment (e.g., Robots, Servo motors)(preferred).
• Experience from Computerized Systems Validation (preferred)
• Programming knowledge on industry controls applications and SCADA systems (Rockwell, Wonderware, Elau, CodeSys), Vision software (Cognex, Seidenader, Keyence), computer coding ( Phython, SQL), IOT software and other industrial supporting applications.(preferred)
• Professional level in English (required). Professional level in Swedish (merit).
What you will need to succeed
• Good communication skills
• Ability to work proactively
• Ability to build partnerships internally and externally
• Capability of self-awareness and adaptability
• Able to work in a high-paced environment
• Fast learner
Application
If you are interested in this position, please apply with an updated CV and Cover letter. The selection process will start during the 30-days posting period, please send in your application as soon as possible. We reserve the rights to close the advert earlier.
For more than 130 years, diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) have been part of our cultural fabric at Johnson & Johnson and woven into how we do business every day. Our commitment to respect the dignity and diversity of all is embedded in our Credo.
We know that the success of our business depends on having the best talent in a workforce that reflects the diverse markets we serve around the world and an inclusive culture that values different perspectives and life experiences.
That is why we in the Nordics are working to create an inclusive environment where diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences are valued and each and every one of our people feel that they belong and can reach their potential. No matter who they are.
