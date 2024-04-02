Automation Support Specialist
Northvolt has an exciting job possibility for a technician specialised in the field of Automation in the first European battery Giga-factory, Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå.
You will be part of the Ett Engineering Team to provide Production Support and will be responsible to maintain the automation systems in the factory. The production environment has very high demands on up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability.
In general, you understand the concepts of PLC, SCADA systems, Instrumentation and know basics of software development. You like hands-on activities, work closely to equipment and enjoy problem solving, troubleshooting and teamwork.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Maintain multiple automation systems and peripheral equipment in the factory.
Fault finding and troubleshooting.
Work together with the Industrial Automation Engineering team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
Identify and interact with key automation solution suppliers.
Participate in education and knowledge transfer workshops.
Participate in and contribute towards design forums and improvement meetings for technical improvement.
Work on shifts.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Technical education at high school level in automation technology or equivalent skills.
Basic understanding on PLCs hardware and software, ideally Siemens and Beckhoff.
Basic understanding on Robot control systems (ABB, Fanuc, Yamaha, Kuka...).
Basic understanding of electrical installations.
Software development and logics.
Basic understanding on industrial communication protocols, such as OPC-UA, Profinet, Modbus and others.
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry.
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French).
