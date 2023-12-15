Automation Quality Assurance Engineer (Tester)
2023-12-15
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
Are you a software tester with a keen interest in the financial markets?
Do you agree that a balance between business needs and technology is key to successful companies?
Do you care about quality and know the importance of shipping products with as few bugs as possible?
Do you love testing all sorts of odd cases to make sure that nothing can break a new function before it is released?
Would you like to use your testing skills to improve the financial lives of millions of people around the globe?
If you agree with the above, we might want to meet you!
We are looking for a quality assurance engineer who can help us deploy reliable software solutions. Who can execute manual test scenarios and write automated test cases together with maintenance and improvements of testing processes as a member of an autonomous and multi-functional team where humility is key.
We have built a wide ecosystem of applications in the cloud which can be used by various financial institutions to operate their business and deliver financial products and services to their customers. We provide the "pipes and plumbing" for digitalizing capital and investment markets and our purpose is to empower our clients to deliver access to global capital markets through simple, accessible and personalized trading, investing and lending solutions.
The required skillset
Qualifications
For this position, you will require a great understanding of:
• Software QA methodologies, tools, and processes
• Writing clear, concise, and comprehensive test plans and test cases
• Manual regression testing and execution of test cases
• Perform API testing using appropriate tools, e.g. Postman, Testfully, or Postcode
• Basic knowledge and willingness to learn the creation of automation tests in Selenium and C# language
The nice to have's
• Knowledge of Azure DevOps
• Previous experience with SQL and scripting
• Fintech or other financial experience
• Exposure to Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) methodology, its principles, and practical implementation
On the softer side. Be kind. Be responsible. Know your stuff and be eager to learn. Have an idea and make it come true. Pitch in. Have fun. Care about the job, care about your mates. Make a playlist everyone hates.
Make one that they love. Do all of the above.
You'll fit right in.
Salary and benefits package:
Competitive salary
Attractive benefits package
Type of employment:
Full-time, permanent job
We are not looking for consultants so please don't bother! We love this blog post https://www.baldurbjarnason.com/2022/theory-building/?utm_source=tldrnewsletter
and we invest for the long term in our in-house team!
Our main office is in Skövde, Sweden and we also have a presence in Stockholm as well as Stavanger and Oslo in Norway in addition to Munich, Germany and London, England. We are flexible regarding time and remote work since we are all about ROWE https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ROWE.
We cannot offer sponsorships and we are looking to hire new members which are based in the countries where we have a legal presence which are Sweden, Norway, Germany or United Kingdom Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Tallbacken 1 AB (org.nr 556780-7564), https://bricknode.com
Bricknode Jobbnummer
8333649