Automation & Design Developer
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Älmhult
2024-07-01
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. We put togetherness at the heart of everything we do. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is one of the world's leading home furnishing companies. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them.
Intralogistics is responsible to establish, lead, support and develop logistics solutions for the various IKEA units that have a logistical and fulfilment component, including the development and innovation agenda of intralogistics at IKEA global. In practical terms, Intralogistics shall lead and educate in creating concepts, processes and solutions for IKEA Handling and Storage as well as to act as centre of expertise for all establishments of logistics units around the globe. The organisation is in strong lead towards a more mechanical and automated goods handling.
Job Description
As an Automation & Design Developer you 're responsible for the execution of automation & design tasks in intralogistics projects. You will also develop layouts and designs, perform analyses of existing layouts and provide guidance for improvements of intralogistics systems and solutions. You are responsible perform tender processes and provide input on contract management and you are an expertise for all automation & design related requests. Moreover, you are responsible for the performance of project based business analyses, risk assessments, scenario planning and to draw conclusions to support the right business decisions for automation and design within Intralogistics and secure component development as part of the component based planning process.
Qualifications
As the Automation & Design Developer you will among other tasks
Develop Intralogistics business requirements and specifications related to automation and design components
Perform data analytics as part of Intralogistics projects or reviews
Perform Material and Goods flow simulation/analysis as part of Intralogistics projects or reviews
Execute the planning and design of Intralogistics concepts and components
Verify technical components and their commissioning as part of Intralogistics projects or reviews
Perform the tendering of automation (including the vendor selection)
Support On-Site Commissioning teams in the implementation of the Intralogistics Set Up for intralogistics units
Responsible to keep relevant IKEA standards updated aligned to relevant regulations
Responsible for verification of built Intralogistics equipment according to specified standards and relevant regulations
Travels are included periodically in this position
About you
As a person, you have a strong interest in supply chain and intralogistics as well as in technology, digitalization, automation and robotics. You have a passion for planning and leading in a global assignment and to drive and develop the business and yourself to deliver excellent results. Moreover, you have a desire to collaborate and interact with various stakeholders.
We also see that you have:
Strong knowledge of Intralogistics
Deep knowledge in dimensioning and planning of layout and design for a fulfilment unit
Basic understanding of Warehouse Management Systems and Material flow Control Systems
Good understanding of how your everyday work adds customer value by delivering result
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Additional information
Please note we have identified a preferred candidate for this position. If you are interested in this position, please reach out and apply. We are open and eager to talk to you!
This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden. Please send in your application in English as soon as possible but latest 10th of July, 2024. If you have questions regarding the role please send in your questions through the Smart Recruiters system.
We look forward reviving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8779865