Automation & CI/CD Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2026-04-14
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Karlskrona
, Kalmar
, Kristianstad
, Växjö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a key role in an international environment where operational automation around the Dimensioning and Deployment Configuration Tool (DDCT) needs to move faster and scale better. The focus is on reducing manual work, improving throughput and SLA performance, and creating automation that delivers clear business value in a complex setup.
You will not only build solutions, but also help establish ways of working that last. That means shaping governance, runbooks, and knowledge transfer so internal teams can take full ownership over time. This is a strong opportunity if you enjoy combining hands-on engineering with real influence on long-term platform and automation maturity.
Job DescriptionYou will design and implement automation for the most business-critical DDCT workflows, with a focus on early and measurable impact.
You will simulate and validate system behavior under realistic conditions using JMeter to make sure solutions are robust and ready for production.
You will build, maintain, and improve automation pipelines in Jenkins and Spinnaker for CI/CD and deployment workflows.
You will define practical governance frameworks, runbooks, and best practices that support sustainable operations over time.
You will transfer knowledge through structured collaboration, hands-on guidance, and upskilling of internal teams.
You will work closely with stakeholders and teams to prioritize initiatives, track progress, and help scale successful automation practices further.
Requirements5+ years of experience in automation engineering and operational process improvement.
Hands-on experience with Jenkins and Spinnaker for CI/CD and deployment automation.
Proficiency with JMeter for workload simulation and performance validation.
Proven experience delivering automation with measurable ROI in complex, large-scale environments.
Experience creating governance documentation, runbooks, and training materials.
Ability to support knowledge transfer and help teams build lasting internal capability.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7567082-1946547". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Karlskrona Central Station, Bicycle rental (visa karta
)
371 34 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
9854553