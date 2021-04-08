Automation Engineer- Java - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Automation Engineer- Java
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Automation Engineer- Java
Nasdaq is expanding the Clearing Risk team in Stockholm to bring in a new Test Automation Engineer, focusing on expanding automation test coverage and Tool Development. You will be part of a team responsible for delivering a highly sophisticated Clearing Risk system to major customers around the world. It is an advanced system with very high demands on quality and performance and it is built with leading edge Java technology and tools.
With this position we offer: The opportunity to work in agile scrum teams. You will play a critical role to uplift the quality and speed of our deliveries by solving technical challenges and improve our build pipeline from a QA perspective in addition to work with Technical Testing, Test approaches and Tools. This is a position where you can be creative and make design decisions with ownership and responsibility over creating more efficient ways of testing.
Your role and responsibilities:
API interface testing
Analyzing results from batch tests
Identifying issue and creating JIRA tickets
Working with multiple stakeholders and across teams to identifying areas to expand test coverage
Maintain and improve auto test framework and tools
We are looking for someone with:
University degree in computer science, information technology, software development or equivalent practical experience
Experience with Java SE, API and Code generation frameworks, GUI development such as Java FX
Experience working with GIT, Bitbucket
Experience working with Linux, Perl and databases
Experience working with CICD
Effective communication as the role will require ability to liaise with development/business teams and clients
It would be great if you have:
Work experience of TeamCity, Jenkins or similar
Experience working with financial systems especially clearing/risk systems
Work experience with Grails
Work experience with Subversion and Maven
Knowledge of Cloud based solutions including Docker
This role is located in Stockholm. Please submit your CV as soon as possible as the recruitment process is ongoing. We look forward to receiving your application!
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaqs Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro-stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days, we offer a competitive compensation package which includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/81901729
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5679698
