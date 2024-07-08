Automation Engineer with focus on programming - B&R Automation
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at B&R - a member of the ABB Group - with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At B&R - a member of the ABB Group, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
This position reports to Automation Engineering Team Leader Stockholm & Gothenburg.
We are looking for an automation engineer to complement and strengthen our skilled team working on creating automated solutions for our clients and industries.
If you are ready for an exciting and challenging career as an automation engineer and programmer, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Your role and responsibilities
Work on diverse projects that encompass the full spectrum of modern automation hardware and software, complemented by exciting expansions in IT and I&T.
Be involved in everything from design and prototyping to programming, testing, and commissioning.
Throughout the process, you will work closely with the client, collaborating with the team to create the next generation of industrial machines.
Examples of technologies B&R use in client-projects are Vision systems, Motion/servo technology, IIoT, Edge deployment, Cloud computing and Modeling & simulation.
Qualifications for the role
You have a strong technical interest in automation, programming, digitalization, and innovation.
We would like to see that you have some form of technical education, preferably post-secondary.
You are curious by nature and enjoy being out at customer sites.
The role will require traveling mainly in Sweden, a driver 's license is therefore a requirement.
Good verbal and written Swedish and English skills are required.
More about us
At B&R - a member of the ABB Group, you can expect an exciting and challenging job with an individually tailored introductory training. You will work in agile teams where you can actively contribute and drive ideas forward. Our flexible work models (e.g. flextime, hybrid) offer you an optimal work-life balance.
Our unique B&R spirit is characterized by appreciation, communication at eye level and an informal work culture. We also offer a comprehensive benefits package, including life insurance, compensated medical and dental care, parental salary, free pension advice and much more. This is your opportunity to join a company working on cutting-edge projects and technologies that drive innovation and shape the future of automated manufacturing.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Recruiting Manager Touko Jalkanen, +46 703 90 49 80, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester. We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
Apply the latest by August 12, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
The story of B&R: ABB's Machine Automation Division, also known to our customers as B&R, is an innovative automation company headquartered in Austria with additional offices around the world. B&R became part of ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation division in 2017 and, together with the ABB Robotics division, employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. As a leading global provider of automation solutions, B&R develops, produces and sells industrial electronics, software solutions and mechatronic solutions as well as technologies for machine and factory automation. Since 2020, B&R's automation portfolio has also included Codian brand delta robots. With its innovative solutions, B&R sets new standards and consistently exceeds its customers' expectations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/sweden/se/home
Videroegatan 2 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
8792697