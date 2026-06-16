Automation Engineer to SeaPattern
Skill Kompetenspartner AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-06-16
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Kompetenspartner AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
We're on a journey—and it has only just begun
SeaPattern's growth took off in the spring of 2025. One year later, we are a team of just over 20 people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, but with one thing in common: we are building technology that truly makes a difference.
We work close to reality, close to the systems and close to each other. What we develop is tested in real-world environments and directly contributes to increasing production in existing hydropower—without new infrastructure or environmental impact.
What is it like to work at SeaPattern? Our employees have full ownership of their respective areas. By combining ownership with close collaboration within teams, we have created a highly supportive environment for both personal and professional growth—something that is a major strength for a company breaking new ground. The energy this way of working unlocks in each individual has enabled us, in a short time, to advance our product development to the point where we are now approaching large-scale industrial production.
Where are we heading? Interest in our technology is growing, both in Sweden and internationally. However, the real potential is global—and that's where we're headed.
We are continuing to build our team in Linköping and are looking for more people who want to join us on the next stage of our journey.
As an Automation Engineer, your main responsibilities will be to:
Commission and integrate sensors, actuators, inverters, and DAQ systems into cohesive, operational setups
Configure and deploy industrial control hardware (PLCs, IPCs, HMIs, DAQ systems)
Develop and implement control strategies for energy optimization in power systems
Design and build automation architectures using industrial protocols (Ethernet based Fieldbus)
Develop and tune control strategies for hydrokinetic turbines and power electronics
Design systems for data acquisition, remote monitoring, and diagnostics
Ensure robust system performance across signal integrity, communication reliability, and EMC
Collaborate closely across mechanical, electrical, and software engineering
Who you are:
You enjoy building real systems where hardware, software, and field reality meet and you take pride in seeing a commissioned system run reliably in the field.
We are looking for the following qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or a related field.
Experience designing custom PCBs.
Proficiency in C/C++ for embedded programming.
Experience with ARM-based MCUs.
Familiarity with integrating embedded systems with cloud or web-based platforms.
Understanding of mechanical and mechatronic systems is considered a merit.
Experience troubleshooting electronics.
Bonus
Knowledge of control theory (e.g. PID, system dynamics)
Experience with SCADA systems or remote monitoring platforms
Familiarity with low- to medium-voltage electrical systems
Experience in harsh or remote environments
Recruitment process
In this recruitment process, we are collaborating with Skill. We're reviewing applications continuously, so don't wait to apply. If you have any quesitions regarding the process, contact Matilda Ingeson, matilda.ingeson@skill.se
or Lena Johansson, lena.johansson@skill.se
. This is a full-time position based at SeaPattern's office in Linköping, Sweden.
#LI-DNI Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7691769-2055638". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
Gelbgjutaregatan 2 (visa karta
)
582 54 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9966051