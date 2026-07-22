Automation Engineer to Rebl Industries
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-22
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Rebl Industries builds robotic workmates that companies subscribe to instead of buying. Our robots deploy in weeks, learn continuously and take over repetitive, heavy and precision-demanding tasks. With a unique Robot-as-a-Service model, we make automation flexible, scalable and accessible for businesses that want results without the traditional complexity and investment costs of automation projects. We're a fast-growing, ambitious scale-up working at the intersection of robotics, AI, software and real-world production. Read more about us at www.rebl.industries
Are you an automation engineer who loves robotics, thrives in hands-on problem solving, and wants to help scale the next generation of AI-powered automation?
Join the team shaping the future of industrial automation
At Rebl Industries, we build robotic workmates that companies subscribe to instead of buying. Our robots are deployed within weeks, improve continuously, and take over repetitive, heavy, and precision-demanding tasks. Through our Robot-as-a-Service model, we make automation more flexible, scalable, and accessible for companies looking to modernize without the traditional complexity or high upfront investment.We're a fast-growing scale-up operating at the intersection of robotics, AI, software, and industrial production. We are now looking to add even more talented colleagues as we continue to grow and scale.
What you will do
As an Automation Engineer at Rebl, you will play a key role in transforming advanced robotics and automation technology into reliable, high-performing industrial solutions. This is a hands-on role where you will work closely with PLC programming, system integration, testing, commissioning, and optimization of deployed automation systems.A large part of your work will take place on-site at customer facilities, where you will install, configure, and fine-tune our robotic and automation solutions in real production environments. You will be involved throughout the entire lifecycle from assembly and implementation to troubleshooting, commissioning, and continuous improvements.You will collaborate closely with mechanical, electrical, and software engineers to ensure our systems perform efficiently, reliably and at scale.
What we're looking for
Vocational education (YH/KY) in Automation, Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, or a related technical field
At least 2 years of professional experience in automation, mechatronics, or similar engineering roles
Solid hands-on experience in installing, implementing, and commissioning automation systems in operational environments
Strong PLC programming and operational skills (preferably Siemens TIA Portal)
Practical experience working with sensors, actuators, and mechatronic systems
Experience troubleshooting and optimizing automation systems in production environments
Basic knowledge in Python for automation, communication, or system integration is considered a plus
Familiarity with CAD and simulation tools is an advantage
Comfortable traveling and working on-site at customer locations for installations and commissioning
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
A proactive and solution-oriented mindset, with the ability to work independently and take ownership
Your mindset
You are practical, hands-on, and motivated by solving real industrial challenges. You enjoy being close to the technology from PLC programming and wiring to commissioning and live testing in production environments.You are comfortable working directly with customers, adapting to different environments, and traveling as part of the role. You take ownership, communicate clearly, and enjoy working across disciplines to build solutions that create measurable impact in real-world operations.
Why Rebl Industries
At Rebl Industries, you become part of a highly skilled and ambitious team where your contribution has immediate impact. You will help shape the future of robotic automation through real deployments, real customers, and real industrial challenges.As we scale into new markets and new applications, your ideas and expertise will help define both our product and our future.
Apply now
In this recruitment process, Rebl Industries collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Rebecca Reuterberg at +46 70 791 57 05 or rebecca.reuterberg@mpyascitech.com
.We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com,
as the position may be filled before the final application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204)
Drottninggatan 5 (visa karta
)
411 14 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Rebl Industries Kontakt
Rekryterare
Rebecca Reuterberg rebecca.reuterberg@mpyascitech.com +46 72 366 49 44 Jobbnummer
10009568