Automation Engineer To Qrios Life Science & Engineering, Karlskrona
2026-01-14
About the position
Do you never stop looking for new solutions? Join QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in the role as an Automation Engineer consultant. You will work with future assignments at our customers site.
At QRIOS we have curious experts in Life Science, Engineering and Management.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
Reponsibilities
As an Automation Engineer at QRIOS, you will work on diverse and exciting automation development projects.
Your profile
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Automation Engineering, minimum 5 years of work experience
• Electrical Design
• PLC and HMI programming
• Siemens, Rockwell or other well-known automation systems
• Experience from the development process from documentation, development, test and commissioning
• Fluent in Swedish and English
About the Organisation
At QRIOS we have curious experts in Life Science, Engineering and Management.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Are you curious about QRIOS? Dont hesitate to get in touch and 'we will tell you more about our work and offerings. Curious people learn more. Stay QRIOS.
We welcome your application already today.
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5355".
