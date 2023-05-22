Automation Engineer To Drsk
2023-05-22
Come join us in being part of developing and implementing the latest technology with our production! We are looking for an automation engineer to build more efficient and safer production processes at our industrial production line! What you will do: As an automation engineer, you will work with programming of automation systems and drive systems to develop the functions that we need in our processes. You will also work with implementation and investigation. The tasks include everything from getting to know the production challenges, developing a solution to the problem and putting the solution into operation. You will become an expert in your field based on your competence on the functionality of the process industry from an automation perspective.
What you have:
• Civil or university engineering degree together with a few years of experience in automation - Experience in software development
• Experience in PLC programming/HMI development
• Experience with Embedded Systems
• English in both spoken and written
If you have below mentioned experience and knowledge, we see that as an advantage:
• Knowledge of AI
• Experience of development in 3D
To thrive in this role, we think that you are a team player with great communication skills to reach set goals.
More about us:
DRSK is an innovative and growing company located in Hässleholm. The company is specialized in presenting innovatory solutions and services to the dental field by embracing the knowledge of cutting-edge digital technology. Combining skills of dental professionals and computer engineers, who work cooperatively in the same environment and are guided by expertise in digital dentistry, has led to our company's prominence in the present dental market.
An in-depth knowledge of dental science and awareness of the common requirements of dentistry empower DRSK to introduce new products and services. The company's competence in the area of digital technology ensures the quality and functionality of these products and services.
Over the past 10 years DRSK staff have been continually developing new innovative products in the dental sector and presenting them to the market. DRSK is ready to collaborate with different players in the dental sector, develop and offer customized solutions accordingly. The company is also willing to work collaboratively to identify clients' needs and propose practical prescriptions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01
