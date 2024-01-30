Automation Engineer to Akkodis!
Automation Engineers to Akkodis!
We 're seeking experienced Automation Engineers to contribute to our client 's automation projects. If you 're passionate about automation and possess a strong technical background, we want to hear from you.
About the role
As an Automation Engineer at Akkodis, you will be instrumental in the development and implementation of automation solutions aimed at enhancing our client 's manufacturing processes. You 'll work closely with cross-functional teams on various industrial projects, ensuring seamless integration of automation technologies. Staying ahead of the curve, you 'll keep abreast of the latest automation trends and technologies, infusing innovative ideas into our projects. Your role will also entail troubleshooting and resolving automation-related issues to maintain uninterrupted production. Additionally, you 'll play a key part in mentoring team members, sharing your expertise, and optimizing existing automation solutions to maximize efficiency and productivity throughout our operations.
About you
If you are passionate about Automation and ready to bring your skills to the next level, we encourage you to apply and become a part of our team.
Requirements:
* 5+ years of automation engineering experience.
* Knowledge of PLC programming, HMI/SCADA development, and industrial communication protocols.
* Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in Engineering or related field.
* Experience in the automotive industry or with system integrators is a plus.
* Familiarity with ERP systems and Lean principles.
* Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive mindset.
Fluency in English and Swedish, written and oral, is a requirement.
About Akkodis
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
Whether you 're a global giant or an ambitious start-up, we offer organizations Smart Industry solutions, people expertise, and access to a network of best-in-class specialists. We respond to our clients ' challenges with expert consulting services and solutions; we help companies acquire top talent and get people ready for the next-generation workplace.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Do you want to be a part of Akkodis or would like to know more about the assignments we can offer, contact Business Manager, Jimmy Lundberg, 073- 684 77 66, jimmy.lundberg@akkodisgroup.com
