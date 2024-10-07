Automation Engineer/Sub-Project Leader within electrical and PLC
2024-10-07
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 2+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:For our client we are looking for an Automation Engineer/Sub-Project Leader within electrical and PLC
Due to the introduction of new electrical platform client need to build a new processes in the final assembly shop at VCT. The responsibility for this position is to be responsible for the electrical and PLC design for new equipment installations. The role is within a department in final assembly VCT, which is part of manufacturing engineering and is responsible for new equipment installations within the area of responsibility.
This specific role is for an experienced automation engineer that will work in the team for introducing the new processes with high automation complexity. The responsibility is to take ownership of the electrical and PLC design and guide suppliers to follow clients standards in the design and installation of production equipment. Daily tasks range from specification of equipment, layout planning, electrical design, PLC program structure guiding suppliers in electric installation work on site at VCT.
The position requires well documented experience from this kind of equipment installation projects in the past with the proven track record. Experience from project management, automation and PLC-programming is important for this position. An ability to clearly describe clients needs to suppliers will be crucial to succeed.
On a personal level you need to be open minded and creative to find alternative solutions when project is not running according to plan. You need to be structured and well organized as well as a good communicator. Fluent in English both speaking, reading and writing is mandatory, Swedish is highly meritorious.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
