Automation Engineer (junior/mid/senior level) - Northvolt AB - Elektronikjobb i Västerås
Automation Engineer (junior/mid/senior level)
Northvolt AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2021-04-12
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Västerås
Northvolt has an exciting job possibility for an engineer specialized in the field of Automation.
You will be contributing in your area in building one of the first European battery factories which will play an important role in the design and development of the large-scale battery factories, which will help the transformation to a carbon free society.
Your will be part of the engineering team improving and maintaining the factory automation system.
You will be working intimately with the design team to design and implement a highly automated production process. You will also be working intimately with the Software Engineering Team, responsible for the higher-level system such as MES, ERP and PLM. The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience of integrating very diverse, complex, equipment into higher automation layers developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work symbiotically with the Plant Design and Manufacturing Engineering teams, translating their inputs into crisp specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external suppliers and own developers.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory.
- Commissioning of new equipment
- Fault finding as part of the maintenance procedure
- Work together with the Industrial Automation System Design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
- Identify and interact with key automation solution suppliers
-
Be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
-
Author and review Engineering Design Documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, Logic diagrams, Test Cases, Test Records)
-
Implement, test and commission systems in the aforementioned technologies
-
Participate in R&D activities for piloting of new technologies and their suitability to production environments
-
Participate in education and knowledge transfer workshops
-
Cost estimations for projects and change requests. Provide input for quoting and planning works
-
Code review and test of other's work as well as improving and defining code review practices
-
Participate in and contribute towards design forums and improvement meetings for technical improvement and optimization of software processes
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Education/Experience
- Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Computing, Software Engineering or similar.
- Experience within Industrial Automation in process-driven industries such as: Mining, Paper Mill, Semiconductors, Fine Chemicals, Pharma, Food etc
- Experience with PLC/SCADA, especially Siemens, Beckhoff, and ABB 800xA.
- Experience in OPC connectivity and MES interfaces
- Experience in writing technical documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, UML, Test Cases, Test Records)
- Passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
- Track-record of successful implementation of advanced automation systems in relevant industries
- Development of control system architecture
- Design, implement and testing of PLC code delivering desired system functionality.
- Good experience working with servo drives and motion technology
- Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Northvolt AB
Jobbnummer
5686643
Northvolt AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2021-04-12
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Västerås
Northvolt has an exciting job possibility for an engineer specialized in the field of Automation.
You will be contributing in your area in building one of the first European battery factories which will play an important role in the design and development of the large-scale battery factories, which will help the transformation to a carbon free society.
Your will be part of the engineering team improving and maintaining the factory automation system.
You will be working intimately with the design team to design and implement a highly automated production process. You will also be working intimately with the Software Engineering Team, responsible for the higher-level system such as MES, ERP and PLM. The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience of integrating very diverse, complex, equipment into higher automation layers developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work symbiotically with the Plant Design and Manufacturing Engineering teams, translating their inputs into crisp specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external suppliers and own developers.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory.
- Commissioning of new equipment
- Fault finding as part of the maintenance procedure
- Work together with the Industrial Automation System Design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
- Identify and interact with key automation solution suppliers
-
Be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
-
Author and review Engineering Design Documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, Logic diagrams, Test Cases, Test Records)
-
Implement, test and commission systems in the aforementioned technologies
-
Participate in R&D activities for piloting of new technologies and their suitability to production environments
-
Participate in education and knowledge transfer workshops
-
Cost estimations for projects and change requests. Provide input for quoting and planning works
-
Code review and test of other's work as well as improving and defining code review practices
-
Participate in and contribute towards design forums and improvement meetings for technical improvement and optimization of software processes
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Education/Experience
- Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Computing, Software Engineering or similar.
- Experience within Industrial Automation in process-driven industries such as: Mining, Paper Mill, Semiconductors, Fine Chemicals, Pharma, Food etc
- Experience with PLC/SCADA, especially Siemens, Beckhoff, and ABB 800xA.
- Experience in OPC connectivity and MES interfaces
- Experience in writing technical documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, UML, Test Cases, Test Records)
- Passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
- Track-record of successful implementation of advanced automation systems in relevant industries
- Development of control system architecture
- Design, implement and testing of PLC code delivering desired system functionality.
- Good experience working with servo drives and motion technology
- Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Northvolt AB
Jobbnummer
5686643