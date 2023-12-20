Automation Engineer : Electronics and PLC

Je Technical Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-12-20


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Je Technical Consulting AB i Göteborg, Partille eller i hela Sverige

Job Description
We are currently seeking a dedicated and competent Automation Engineer with a focus on PLC Programming to join our growing team. There are both In-House and on site consultancy work. We are part of Industrialization within Manufacturing Engineering Propulsion Components, focusing on running production efficiently.

Responsibilities

• Develop and execute PLC programming for various automation projects.

• Maintain documentation for PLC systems and programmes.

• Contribute to automation design proposals and project specifications.

• Troubleshoot and maintain automated production systems.

• Coordinate with different departments and ensure commonality between car plants and central Manufacturing Engineering.

• Share knowledge and conduct training to enhance local engineers' skills.

• Maintain effective communication across the organization and demonstrate leadership aligned with company objectives and culture.

Skills and Qualifications

• Degree in Automation, Electronics, Computer Science or Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

• Experience with PLC programming (e.g. Siemens, Allen Bradley).

• Experience in Manufacturing Engineering and familiarity with Facility, Tooling, and Equipment processes.

• Knowledge in Industrial networks, Machine Safety, and Electrical hardware.

• Strong problem-solving skills, accuracy and attention to detail.

Additional Merits

• Experience in electrical design and knowledge of Eplan.

• Familiarity with Siemens TIA Portal.

What's in it for you?

Salary Models
We offer various salary models depending on what suits your situation best: a competitive fixed salary, or a fee-based salary with 75% of the billed consultancy fee.

Wellness Contribution
We believe good health and wellness are important, so we offer a generous wellness contribution of 5000 SEK per year.

Workshop and equipment
Our employees have access to a fully equipped workshop for mechanics and electronics, The workshop has everything from 3-D printers with plastic and carbon fiber to lathes and milling machines.

Education and Support
We aim high, and all our current and future colleagues are high-performers. We conduct internal training and support each other on assignments.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
JE Technical Consulting AB (org.nr 556856-8256), http://www.techcon.se

Arbetsplats
Techcon AB

Kontakt
Sebastian
sebastian@techcon.se

Jobbnummer
8344691

Prenumerera på jobb från Je Technical Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Je Technical Consulting AB: