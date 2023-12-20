Automation Engineer : Electronics and PLC
Je Technical Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Je Technical Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are currently seeking a dedicated and competent Automation Engineer with a focus on PLC Programming to join our growing team. There are both In-House and on site consultancy work. We are part of Industrialization within Manufacturing Engineering Propulsion Components, focusing on running production efficiently.
Responsibilities
• Develop and execute PLC programming for various automation projects.
• Maintain documentation for PLC systems and programmes.
• Contribute to automation design proposals and project specifications.
• Troubleshoot and maintain automated production systems.
• Coordinate with different departments and ensure commonality between car plants and central Manufacturing Engineering.
• Share knowledge and conduct training to enhance local engineers' skills.
• Maintain effective communication across the organization and demonstrate leadership aligned with company objectives and culture.
Skills and Qualifications
• Degree in Automation, Electronics, Computer Science or Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
• Experience with PLC programming (e.g. Siemens, Allen Bradley).
• Experience in Manufacturing Engineering and familiarity with Facility, Tooling, and Equipment processes.
• Knowledge in Industrial networks, Machine Safety, and Electrical hardware.
• Strong problem-solving skills, accuracy and attention to detail.
Additional Merits
• Experience in electrical design and knowledge of Eplan.
• Familiarity with Siemens TIA Portal.
What's in it for you?
Salary Models
We offer various salary models depending on what suits your situation best: a competitive fixed salary, or a fee-based salary with 75% of the billed consultancy fee.
Wellness Contribution
We believe good health and wellness are important, so we offer a generous wellness contribution of 5000 SEK per year.
Workshop and equipment
Our employees have access to a fully equipped workshop for mechanics and electronics, The workshop has everything from 3-D printers with plastic and carbon fiber to lathes and milling machines.
Education and Support
We aim high, and all our current and future colleagues are high-performers. We conduct internal training and support each other on assignments. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare JE Technical Consulting AB
(org.nr 556856-8256), http://www.techcon.se Arbetsplats
Techcon AB Kontakt
Sebastian sebastian@techcon.se Jobbnummer
8344691