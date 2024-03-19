Automation Engineer, EL/PLC
Addilon Professionals AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are currently seeking EL/PLC Automation Engineers. This role is responsible for the technical functions of electrical systems and software within various projects. You will ensure the quality, safety, and functionality of the EL/PLC and automation aspects of the project lifecycle, from concept work to commissioning and handover.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Oversee the quality of the project regarding EL/PLC and automation.
• Review checklists before project milestones.
• Address EL/PLC automation issues during the concept phase.
• Implement and document safety features related to EL/PLC automation.
• Coordinate with other engineers on technical issues.
• Manage project issues with shop representatives and the line organization.
• Ensure proper handover of the EL/PLC automation area.
• Integrate EL/PLC functions seamlessly into the overall project delivery.
• Specify documentation requirements for the EL/PLC discipline in project requests for quotation (RFQs).
• Review and approve technical documentation content.
• Collaborate on the development and approval of the tool tree.
• Conduct supplier meetings to educate them on standards, program structure, and documentation requirements.
• Organize and participate in Design Review Meetings (DRM) for EL/PLC systems, safe PLC code, HMI, and SCADA.
• Contribute to risk analyses and Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA).
• Participate in Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), Site Acceptance Testing (SAT), commissioning, and functional testing.
• Coordinate and secure IT functions (software).
• Manage power supply and potential bonding.
• Support electrical installations, troubleshoot electrical design problems, and modify/update electrical system diagrams.
• Uphold electrical safety in projects, including ATEX compliance.
Area of responsibility
• Electrical control cabinet design, system diagram, electrical circuit diagram, power supply.
• Electrical components selection and determination of technical parameters.
• Support electrical installation, and solve electrical problems in design-modifying and updating electrical system diagram.
• PLC, HMI, SCADA, MES/IT system.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field (or equivalent experience).
• Minimum of 5 years of experience as an EL/PLC Automation Engineer.
• Working knowledge of the Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC and applicable harmonized SS-EN ISO standards within the area of expertise.
• Proficiency in VCC standards (SDB-Standard Data Base).
• Basic understanding of cybersecurity principles.
• Experience with electrical systems of industrial machines and safety components.
• Ability to read and understand electrical drawings.
• Proven experience in PLC programming using Siemens Step7 and TIA Portal, including integrated safety and advanced WinCC functionality.
• Fluency in English is required in both spoken and written
• Swedish language skills are a plus.
Personal Qualities
To be successful in this role we believe you have/are
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Proactive, initiative-taking, and highly motivated.
• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 08 April 2024 - 31 October 2025
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Gothenburg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
We offer
As a consultant, you get the opportunity to work with customers who are at the forefront of Swedish industry and business. The assignments are adapted so that the level is in line with the customer's expectations and is as developing and stimulating as possible. To help you, you will have many talented colleagues and an active exchange of experience. We transform careers and build successful companies by always following our values.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
To work as a consultant with us, you are required to:
1. Share our values
2. Is established in your profession
3. Has relevant experience for the assignment
4. Preferably have experience in different roles and different industries
Some of our assignments are covered by defence secrecy. This means that you need to have Swedish citizenship and undergo and be approved for a security check.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists mainly in technology, sales, purchasing and logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
We kindly but directly decline contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc. Ersättning
To be agreed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603), http://www.addilon.se Jobbnummer
8553355