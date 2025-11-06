Automation Engineer
2025-11-06
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Processing Liquid Food Solutions is responsible for development and manufacturing of solutions and branded processing units for the processing of liquid foods within dairy, beverage, prepared food, and plant based. We work closely with our market operations and customers to understand their true needs. To secure that, we create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Processing Liquid Food Solutions has approx. 460 employees in five main sites: Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore.
We are now searching for a curious and structured Automation Engineer with focus on product automation solutions as the part of our agile product development team. Are you ready to take on a key role in our Technical Product development team developing and maintaining automation solutions of our products? Would you like to work in a team with skilled colleagues in a global organization? Are you up for a new challenging opportunity in the exciting world of processing? Well, we need you!
This is a permanent position, based in Lund, Sweden, and will include some travelling.
What you will do
As Automation Engineer, you will:
Maintain, improve and develop automation template solutions for the product portfolio in accordance with our platforms and standards
Maintain, improve and develop the automation templates in the product in accordance with the product activity plan
Ensure that feedback from all phases in the order implementation including commissioning and warranty period leads to improvements of the product templates
Identify and manage automation product support projects
Conduct training and develop other
Support other organizations in Tetra Pak
We believe you have
Excellent knowledge about Rockwell and Siemens (TIA portal).
Excellent understanding of Tetra Pak Liquid Food Solution product portfolio and its functionality
Experience in using Tetra Pak Plant Master Production Control
Knowledge of SCADA/HMI products like FT Optix, Aveva and Ignition
Experience in using SkyNet
A very good command of English, both written and spoken
University or other degree in relevant area for the position
Experience in testing and commissioning of Tetra Pak Liquid Food Solution product portfolio and Working with Scrum and Agile methodology is a plus
To be successful in this role you need to be flexible and be able to change focus when needed. You are structured and constantly strive for improving the quality as well as delivering additional values through your work.
We believe that you possess good communication and collaboration skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment in a very structural manner. You are self-independent in your work with the ability to balance what you can or cannot do within the given architecture. Furthermore, you are business oriented and have a strong and recognized informal authority as well as a natural seniority.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2025.11.20.
To know more about the position contact Tong Chen at +46 46 36 1988
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
