Automation Engineer

Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2025-03-27


Ericsson AB

Join our Team

About this opportunity:
In this exciting Automation Engineer role at Ericsson, you will be responsible for automating activities as defined in the managed services delivery scope for our clients. You will work with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that all delivered automation solutions are efficient, functional, and meet our clients' expectations.

What you will do:
* Develop and maintain automation solutions using Python and Ansible.
* Design and optimize CI/CD pipelines and automation workflows in Jenkins.
* Implement and manage automation solutions for CNIS and OCP environments.
* Troubleshoot and enhance existing automation frameworks to improve efficiency and reliability.
* Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into automation solutions.
* Ensure seamless integration of automation with IP networking components (knowledge in IP Networking is a plus).
* Demonstrate ownership and proactively address automation-related tasks and challenges.

The skills you bring:
* Strong expertise in Automation with Python and Ansible.
* Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines, Jenkins, and version control tools (Git).
* Knowledge of CNIS and OCP platforms.
* Understanding of IP Networking is a plus.
* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to changing and challenging environments.
* A proactive approach to work, demonstrating ownership and initiative in automation projects.

