Automation Engineer
Eccoci AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-09-06
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Skellefteå
, Skinnskatteberg
, Stockholm
, Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for applicants for exciting contract possibilities for engineers specialized in the field of Automation.
You will be contributing in your area in building one of the first European battery factories which will play an important role in the design and development of the large-scale battery factories, which will help the transformation to a carbon free society.
Your will be part of the Engineering Team improving and maintaining the factory automation system.
You will be working closely with the design team to design and implement a highly automated production process. You will also be working closely with the Software Engineering Team, responsible for the higher-level systems.The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions.
In general, you have fieldexperience and have been driving large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience of integrating diverse, complex equipment into higher automation layers, developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work with the Plant Design and Manufacturing Engineering teams, translating their inputs into specifications while working withinan ecosystem of external suppliers and in-house developers.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory
Perform commissioning of the new equipment
Participate in fault finding within the maintenance procedure
Work together with the Industrial Automation System Design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
Identify and interact with key automation solution suppliers
Be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
Create and review Engineering Design Documentation
Implement, test and commission systems in the aforementioned technologies, and more.
Requirements & Qualifications:
Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Computing, Software Engineering or similar.
Experience within Industrial Automation in process-driven industries
Experience with PLC/SCADA, especially Siemens s7
Experience with industrial robotics (ABB Robots)
Experience in writing technical documentation
Passionate about solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Track record of successful implementation of advanced automation systems in relevant industries
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment.
Period: 6-months contract with extension
Location: Skellefteå, Sweden (onsite)
Language: English (professional level)
If you are interested, we encourage you to submit your CV asap. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se Jobbnummer
8885317