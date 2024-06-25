Automation Engineer
2024-06-25
Cleeven is an Engineering, R&D and IT consulting group enabling our clients support in their R&D efforts and operational excellence. We have know-hows in terms of innovation and R&D in a wide range of sectors: energy, services & banking, aerospace & defence, transportation, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, as well as IT & Telecoms.
We are currently expanding our team and looking talented and passionate Automation Engineers to join our dynamic team. As a Automation Engineer, you will play a crucial role in crafting and implementing solutions across various projects and industries.
Your responsibilities
PLC Programming and Configuration
Collaborating with engineers and stakeholders to understand project requirements
Work closely with the team to ensure seamless integration of PLC solutions into the overall automation architecture
Continuously researching and implementing best practices in Automation engineering
Qualifications
Degree in Automation engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar
Proven experience in PLC programming and automation.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a team environment
Good communication and collaboration abilities
A passion for learning and adapting to new technologies and methodologies
The most common technical tools and programming languages we use on our projects in this field are:
Ladder Logic, Structured Text
Python
Siemens TIA Portal, Rockwell Studio 5000, or similar
Experience with HMI design and programming
Documentation: Confluence
Methodologies: Scrum / Agile
Currently we are recruiting 2 people, one Senior and one Junior
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25
E-post: admin-sc@cleeven.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cleeven Sc AB
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
