Automation Engineer
Yangi AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Varberg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Varberg
2024-04-09
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Halmstad
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Yangi AB i Varberg
Join Us as a Automation Engineer in Sustainable Packaging!
Hello and welcome to Yangi, the ground-breaking innovation partner pioneering the next generation of fibre-based solutions. We are here to reshape the world of packaging. As a pioneer in innovative dry forming technology, we are exploring new ideas and challenging the value chain behind our everyday products.
Are you ready to be at the forefront of improving our groundbreaking technology? As a Automation Engineer at Yangi, you're not just a the expert in your field, you are are a key player in our continued innovation story.
Main responsibilities
Be a skilled automation and programming specialist for Operational Technologies and Information Technologies (OT/IT).
Develop software solutions for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems: PLC-control,
motion control,
operator interfaces (HMI),
data acquisition, and
data dashboards for decision support.
Select and dimension electrical components/systems
As project member, be responsible for tasks or sub-projects, including time and cost.
Qualifications
Master of Science degree with minimum five to ten years of applied programming of PLC, motion control, and HMI systems (preferably by Siemens) for rotary machinery or robots.
Strong technical and mathematical background with documented experience from software development for IT/OT-systems.
Experience of control theory
Experience of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Power BI
Appreciates to work "on the field"
Structured way of working
Fluency in English speech and writing.
Structured and data-driven problem solver with experience of quality assurance methods e.g., Six Sigma, loss analysis and problem-solving methods.
Experience from IPR-work is a bonus.
Our Ideal Candidate is someone who:
Is passionate about being at the forefront of sustainable packaging.
Finds comfort in the dynamic, fast-paced environment of a start-up.
Embraces a down-to-earth approach, valuing substance over show, and prioritizes the success of the team over individual achievements.
Fails fast and utilizes learnings.
Leads by empowering others, fostering a team where everyone's contributions drive our collective success.
Creates a fun and engaging work environment, infusing the team with enthusiasm and inspiring everyone to join our innovative journey.
Wants to be part of an adventure in creating a company you can be proud of.
Apply Now - We're reviewing applications continuously, so don't miss the opportunity to submit yours promptly! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Yangi AB
(org.nr 556963-1822) Arbetsplats
Yangi & The Loop Factory Kontakt
Victor Oredsson victor.oredsson@yangi.se +46 730426748 Jobbnummer
8597015