Automation Engineer
2024-02-13
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Do you possess a strong background in automation engineering and a passion for SCADA systems? Are you eager to contribute to the development and maintenance of SCADA solutions for a leading manufacturing facility in Oskarshamn? If so, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity to join our team as an Automation Engineer
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Develop and maintain SCADA solutions for the Oskarshamn cab factory using WinCC, Ignition, Citect, and Intouch products
• Troubleshoot and resolve SCADA-related issues to ensure the smooth operation of production processes
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate SCADA systems with other automation components
• Provide technical support to users and maintain documentation for SCADA systems
• Stay updated on the latest SCADA technologies and trends to enhance the effectiveness of automation solutions
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field.
• At least 5 years of experience in automation engineering, with a focus on PLC/SCADA systems
• Excellent programming skills in WinCC, Citect and Intouch
• Proficient in SQL and Ignition
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Personality
To be successful in this role we believe you have/are:
• Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills
• Organized, reliable, and highly motivated with a strong work ethic
• Proactive and initiative-taking individual
Benefits:
• Opportunity to work on cutting-edge SCADA solutions for a leading manufacturing company
• Gain valuable experience in a dynamic and fast-paced environment
• Work alongside experienced professionals in the automation industry
• Competitive salary and benefits package
• Chance to contribute to the continuous improvement of automation processes
Formalities
• Assignment period: 10 February 2024 - 31 January 2026
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Oskarshamn
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
We offer
As a consultant, you get the opportunity to work with customers who are at the forefront of Swedish industry and business. The assignments are adapted so that the level is in line with the customer's expectations and is as developing and stimulating as possible. To help you, you will have many talented colleagues and an active exchange of experience. We transform careers and build successful companies by always following our values.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
To work as a consultant with us, you are required to:
1. Share our values
2. Is established in your profession
3. Has relevant experience for the assignment
4. Preferably have experience in different roles and different industries
Some of our assignments are covered by defence secrecy. This means that you need to have Swedish citizenship and undergo and be approved for a security check.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists mainly in technology, sales, purchasing and logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
