Automation Engineer
Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
SW Integration test automation engineer (VIL)
Scope:
SW integration test automation engineer, you will work with testing and implementation of automated testing of test on Complete Vehicle Electrical System level within multiple vehicle projects and platforms to secure both BaseTech (SW download, network management etc.) and Customer Function properties after a SW update of nod SW.
Automated testing is in VIL (Vehicle in the Loop) and the strive is to increase the automated testing to reach high level of regression testing.
Workflow follows agile principals and as member of the Integration team, your aim is to do testing to ensure fulfilling of the SW baseline purpose that can vary depending on the maturity of the car program.
Deliveries:
Automated test cases to be performed in VIL.
Perform automated testing.
First line analysis of test results
Competes requirements: Resource competes requirements listed below.
Key competences and qualifications:
Competences
• M.Sc. / B.Sc. Electrical Engineering (or similar) or several years of relevant experience
• Fluent in English, spoken and written.
• SAFe and/or Agile
• Knowledge of CANoe, CANalyzer, DSA, GIT, OSB
• Knowledge of CAN, LIN, Ethernet protocols
• Automation: Robot Framework, Jenkins, Cynosure
• Python
Experiences
• SW system development/testing
• Vehicle development know how
• Volvo Cars experience is beneficial
Personal Characteristics
• Analytical ability
• Communicative (verbal and in writing)
• Energetic and Engaging
• Structural and Prioritization capability
• Data driven Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-30
E-post: kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839), http://www.hookkoo.com
413 45 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Kalid Yunus kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com Jobbnummer
8118256