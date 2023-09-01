Automation engineer
You will be contributing in your area in building one of the first European battery factories which will play an important role in the design and development of the large-scale battery factories, which will help the transformation to a carbon free society.
Your will be part of the engineering team improving and maintaining the factory automation system.
You will be working intimately with the design team to design and implement a highly automated production process. You will also be working intimately with the Software Engineering Team, responsible for the higher-level system such as MES, ERP and PLM. The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience of integrating very diverse, complex, equipment into higher automation layers developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work symbiotically with the Plant Design and Manufacturing Engineering teams, translating their inputs into crisp specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external suppliers and own developers.
