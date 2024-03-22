Automatationsingenjör Till Witron
2024-03-22
At WIOSS, Witron On Site Services, you are involved in building the logistics center of the future for our customer in a wonderful mix of mechanics and automation! Here you have the opportunity to work in a technical environment with good development opportunities. The site is up and running 24/7 and you need to be able to work in shift when needed.
Main goal is to focus on automation system technical availability through extensive analysis and knowledge of the automation system and machines in the assigned area. You will maximize system performance and up-time through effective execution of all automation and maintenance-related activities and also participate in a broad array of automation, electrical and mechanical tasks with minimal supervision. You will assist in the installation of new or refurbishment of existing system components and provide excellent technical support for Technicians and Operators, coaching and troubleshooting and facilitate continuous improvement activities through broad automation system knowledge and site-specific enhancements.
Qualifications:
• Appropriate technical training, e.g. Automation Engineer, Electrician, Automation installer or similar skills
• Excellent knowledge from Electrical/automation technology
• Good knowledge of PLC programming
• Previous experience from troubleshooting and fault analyzing in automated system
• Experience maintaining material handling systems in a light industry or distribution center environment strong preferred
• Electrical and/or mechanical maintenance and troubleshooting experience with industrial equipment and machinery.
• Familiarity with electrical/mechanical drive technology (motors/gears)
• Familiarity with wiring diagrams, symbols and electrical measuring
• Good physical condition
• Ability to work in high places (up to 25 meters) wearing fall-arrest gear and other PPE
• Ability to work in different temperature ranges (+25 -> -25 degrees)
Fluency in English is required, we will provide Swedish training if neccessary.
