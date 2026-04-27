Authorized Skin Therapist/Auktoriserad Hudterapeut
Scandix Consulting AB / Hälsojobb / Solna Visa alla hälsojobb i Solna
2026-04-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandix Consulting AB i Solna
Are you someone who genuinely enjoys helping people feel confident and cared for?
Do you believe that skincare and aesthetic treatments are more than just procedures - that they are about trust, results, and creating a positive experience for every client?
Then you might be the person we are looking for.
Vivaci Klinik is aesthetic clinic located in Solna Centrum, offering advanced treatments within aesthetic medicine, laser, skin care, and body contouring.https://www.instagram.com/vivaciklinik
We are now looking for an Authorized Skin Therapist who wants to grow with us and be part of a professional, driven, and supportive team.
What you'll be doing:
Performing professional skin treatments with a focus on quality and results
Consulting clients and creating personalized treatment plans
Guiding clients through their full journey - from consultation to follow-up
Working with advanced technologies such as HydraFacial, Dermapen, CO2 Laser, Laser hair removal and more
Recommending treatments and skincare products based on individual needs
Contributing to a welcoming, professional, and high-standard clinic environment
You are:
An Auktoriserad Hudterapeut (certified skin therapist)
Passionate about skincare, aesthetics, and delivering real results
Service-minded, professional, and attentive to detail
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, client-focused environment
Motivated to grow, learn, and develop your skills
We offer:
A family-like and supportive work environment
Opportunities for training and continuous development
Access to advanced technologies and treatments
A workplace focused on quality, results, and client satisfaction
Salary: Fixed + commission
At Vivaci Klinik, we believe in combining advanced technology with personal care.
We care about the results we deliver - but also how our clients feel during the journey.
Interested in joining our team?
Send your CV and personal letter to: info@vivaci.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27
E-post: info@vivaci.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandix Consulting AB
(org.nr 559199-4354)
Solna Torg 3 (visa karta
)
171 45 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Vivaci Klinik Jobbnummer
9878814