Aurobay is seeking a Product Owner for Endpoint Management
On behalf Aurobay, we are currently seeking a Product Owner for Endpoint Management. As Product Owner for Endpoint Management, you will be an enabler for Aurobay employees to thrive at work. Together with the team, you will play an important role in increasing end-user satisfaction and supporting our journey toward becoming a great place to work.
About the position
As Product Owner for Endpoint Management, you will play a pivotal role in creating a great work-life experience for the people at Aurobay. You will work with a team of skilled and motivated engineers to keep our environment evergreen. Additionally, you will champion the security and compliance of the environment in collaboration with the security teams.
You will:
Foster a culture of continuous learning and self-service solutions, enabling team autonomy.
Ensure a great user experience and drive relentless automation
Collaborate with stakeholders and cross-functional teams to gather requirements and prioritize product features and enhancements.
Translate product vision into actionable roadmaps with your team.
Apply a data-driven approach to the quality and usage of services, identify areas for improvement and drive adoption within the organization.
Guide your team to set the technical vision and guiding principles in collaboration with the Aurobay tech community.
Aurobay is at the start of an exciting journey. The person who joins will have the opportunity to shape how Aurobay manages its endpoints worldwide.
The ideal candidate:
We are looking for someone with deeper experience in:
Microsoft Intune
Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM, former SCCM)
Defender for Endpoint
It is an advantage if you have experience in areas like:
Operating systems, configuration profiles, drivers, deployments (Autopilot)
Windows 365
Scripting and APIs (incl GraphAPI) for automation of processes and self-service
Apple Business Manager & Android Zero Touch
Windows Hello, Windows Autopatch
Application mgmt. (MS 365 Apps, MS Edge, PSAppDeployToolkit, ContentPrepTool), app protection policies
Endpoint Security (Compliance, Defender, BitLocker, WDAC/Applocker, Attack Surface Reduction
Azure (Storage & Log Analytics)
You come with a lot of experience in cloud-based endpoint management practices and tools and have solid experience in using this to improve the digital work life in a company. You apply systems thinking when designing solutions, and you are well-versed in Microsoft best practices. You have used DevOps principles in your teams before or are open to learning together with us. You know how to balance user experience with security and can guide your teams to find the right balance.
As a person you are:
Analytical with the ability to process complex information.
Strong in communication skills, both written and verbal.
A great emphasis will be put on personal suitability.
About the employment:
This is a recruitment where you will be employed directly by the client company. Friday is responsible for the recruitment process, and all questions should be directed to Friday.
Additional information:
Employment type: Full-time.
Location: Göteborg or Skövde
Contact person: Gustav Widman, gustav.widman@friday.se
.
Salary: Fixed monthly.
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make a continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
