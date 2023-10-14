Audition For The Substitute List, Cello
Sveriges Radio AB / Kompositörs-, sångar- och musikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kompositörs-, sångar- och musikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges Radio AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
SWEDISH RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA MUSIC DIRECTOR DANIEL HARDING
Audition for the substitute list, CELLO
November 17, 2023 Stockholm
Last day of application: November 10
Audition repertoire:
-
1st movement from either Haydn's Cello Concerto in D-major or C-major (exposition and development, with piano accompaniment, no cadenza). Piano accompanist will be provided.
-
Orchestral excerpts from the following repertoire (click here for the music)
Strauss: Ein Heldenleben
Beethoven: Symphony no. 5 mov. 2
Brahms: Symphony no. 3 mov. 3
Sibelius: Symphony no. 2 mov. 3
The audition will be live, without a screen, and will take place in Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, on November 17, 2023.
Please note that we do not cover travel and accommodation costs for substitute musicians working with us.
Further details can be obtained from Jana Boutani jana.boutani@sr.se
Welcome to submit your application by clicking on the button I'm interested.
Berwaldhallen is part of the Swedish Radio and thereby shares the same common values: independency, reliability, openness and innovativeness. Berwaldhallen is the home of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Swedish Radio Choir. Through concerts and tours all over the world as well as through recordings we have become important ambassadors for Swedish music and culture, both nationally and internationally. Our ensembles attract the foremost conductors and soloists, such as our current internationally well-established Chief Conductors Daniel Harding and Kaspars Putni.
As one of us, whether you are a musician or work in an administrative function, you will be involved in promoting the highest possible artistic quality, with a passion for the new and love of the classical.
An interest in contemporary music is clearly reflected in the repertoire. Swedish composers are regularly commissioned, and the maintenance and promotion of the Swedish orchestra repertoire is an important goal of the program planning. We also collaborate with Swedish pop stars and give concerts for children in an aim to broaden the audience base. The orchestra is a continuous nave in the well-established Baltic Sea Festival.
I ett fritt och demokratiskt samhälle behövs en oberoende och opartisk radio. Att jobba på Sveriges Radio innebär därför att du, oavsett roll, är en värdefull del av ett viktigt uppdrag.
Med ljudet i fokus ger vi röst åt fler röster, delar starka berättelser och förmedlar verkligheten ur flera perspektiv.
Vi värnar om ett hållbart arbetsliv där du som medarbetare är vår viktigaste tillgång. Därför är dina förutsättningar att utvecklas och lära nytt något vi prioriterar.
Sveriges Radios fokus framåt är att bli ett lika självklart val digitalt som analogt genom innovativa ljudformat som tilltalar fler lyssnare. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Radio AB
(org.nr 556419-3232), https://www.berwaldhallen.se/ Arbetsplats
Berwaldhallen Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges Radio AB
Senaste upphandlingen: Upphandling av hanterad säkerhetstjänst Jobbnummer
8190414