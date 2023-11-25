Audition For Co-Principal Timpani / Tutti Percussion
SWEDISH RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
MUSIC DIRECTOR DANIEL HARDING
Audition for CO-PRINCIPAL TIMPANI / TUTTI PERCUSSION April 29-30, 2024 Stockholm
Last day of application:January 14 2024
To qualify for the audition in Stockholm we ask for a video recording, containing:
Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier, Molto con moto to 5 bars after 71
Beethoven: Symphony 9, bar 513-547
Delecluse: Etude no. 1
Shostakovich: The Bolt
Norberg: Etude for tambourin
Click here for the music
The music is to be performed in this order, in one continuous, unedited recording.
Please upload the recording on e.g. Youtube so you can enclose the link in the application form. The application can't be submitted without two attachments: CV and this link.
This will be regarded as 1st round, after which the jury will decide who they will invite to the audition on April 29-30, 2024 in Berwaldhallen, Stockholm.
Audition material Timpani :
Hernqvist: Melody of Love
Excerpts from :
Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony no. 5, 7 and 9
Brahms: Symphony no. 4
Britten: Nocturne, Young persons guide to the orchestra
Hindemith: Symphonic metamorphoses
Mahler: Symphony no. 7
Mozart: The magic flute
Sibelius: Finlandia
Tchaikovsky: Symphony no. 4
Stravinsky: Le Sacre du printemps
Audition material for percussion:
Bach: Partita no. 3 for violin, part 4, menuet 1, played on marimba.
Håkansson: Etude for cymbals
Leosson: Etude for triangle
Lylloff: Århusetude for snaredrum
Ragtime Robin for xylophone
Snaredrum: Prokofiev: Liutenenat Kijé
Shostakovitch: Symphony no. 11
Xylophone:
Kabalewski: The comedians
Shostakovitch: The golden age
Stravinsky: Les noces
Glockenspiel: Dukas: The Sorcerers Apprentice
Mozart: The magic flute
Vibraphone:
Bernstein: Cool
Cymbals:
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto no. 2
Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet
Symphony no. 4
Tambourin: Borodin: Polovtsian Dances
Dvorák: Carneval Ouverture
Grieg: Peer Gynt
Gran Cassa:
Mahler: Symphony no. 3
Stravinsky: Le Sacre du printemps
The music for the audition will be sent out together with the invitation in the end of January.
The employment
We offer a full-time permanent contract.
Further details can be obtained from Gunnar Eklund, Orchestra Coordinator gunnar.eklund@sr.se
Union enquiries should be addressed to union representatives:
Kristina Lignell (SYMF) kristina.lignell@sr.se
Olle Markström (SMF)olle.markstrom@sr.se
Welcome with your application!
Berwaldhallen is part of the Swedish Radio and thereby shares the same common values: independency, reliability, openness and innovativeness. Berwaldhallen is the home of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Swedish Radio Choir. Through concerts and tours all over the world as well as through recordings we have become important ambassadors for Swedish music and culture, both nationally and internationally. Our ensembles attract the foremost conductors and soloists, such as our current internationally well-established Chief Conductors Daniel Harding and Kaspars Putni .
As one of us, whether you are a musician or work in an administrative function, you will be involved in promoting the highest possible artistic quality, with a passion for the new and love of the classical.
An interest in contemporary music is clearly reflected in the repertoire. Swedish composers are regularly commissioned, and the maintenance and promotion of the Swedish orchestra repertoire is an important goal of the program planning. We also collaborate with Swedish pop stars and give concerts for children in an aim to broaden the audience base. The orchestra is a continuous nave in the well-established Baltic Sea Festival.
Swedish Radio's primary aim is to provide enriching programmes for all Swedes, wherever they live and regardless of their age, gender, and cultural background.
Swedish Radio are located all over Sweden and in the world to give you more perspectives. We give you independent journalism and cultural experiences - when you want and where you are. 7 million people listen to us every week. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Radio AB
(org.nr 556419-3232), https://www.srso.se/ Arbetsplats
Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges Radio AB
Senaste upphandlingen: Upphandling av hanterad säkerhetstjänst Jobbnummer
8287807